AG weighs in on governor's emergency powers (access required)

AG weighs in on governor’s emergency powers (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 18, 2021

Arizona lawmakers could take it upon themselves to end a governor’s emergency declaration with a concurrent resolution, which doesn’t require the governor’s signature, but the governor could issue another emergency declaration immediately after termination, says Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

