Finchem, Kern claim in lawsuit Fernandez defamed them (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times March 2, 2021

A current and a former state House member are suing Rep. Charlene Fernandez, saying the Democrat defamed them when she asked the FBI to investigate their connections to the deadly Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.

