Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Dissension over masks returns in Senate, House (access required)

Dissension over masks returns in Senate, House (access required)

By: Julia Shumway April 2, 2021

“Unfortunately, now it’s every man for themselves. People will have to stay masked up and avoid people who refuse to wear masks.” - Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

child-abuse-620

Bill to require clergy to report child sex abuse dies in Senate (access required)

Her daughter wouldn’t have spent the first 30 months of her life enduring violent abuse if a bill a panel of Arizona senators voted to kill under religious pressure today had been law six years ago, a mother told the Senate committee.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */