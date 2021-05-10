Quantcast
Proposal to give ‘Dreamers’ in-state tuition goes to ballot (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 10, 2021

Arizona voters will decide in November 2022 whether immigrants in this country illegally who are Arizona residents should be allowed to pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

