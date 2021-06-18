Quantcast
Bowers: 'delicious' irony group failed to recall him (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 18, 2021

A recall of House Speaker Rusty Bowers won’t make the ballot because the right-wing group behind it didn’t fill out the forms correctly.

