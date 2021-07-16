Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Passing bills means wise choices, gaining support (access required)

Passing bills means wise choices, gaining support (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 16, 2021

Gov. Doug Ducey signed and vetoed more bills than ever before, and almost one-third of the Legislature went home batting .000 for passing bills.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this file photo, Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, answers questions at a previous hearing of sorts to discuss the issues with the current Senate-ordered audit of Maricopa County election returns.

Senate threatens lawsuit if Maricopa County balks at potential subpoenas (access required)

A plan to contact voters at their doors, which Fann nixed after the U.S. Department of Justice warned it could constitute voter intimidation, could be back on the table after the Senate’s contracted auditors insisted they need door-to-door canvassing to verify results.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */