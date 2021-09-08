Quantcast
Sen. Engel resigns, runs for Congress (access required)

By: Julia Shumway September 8, 2021

Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel resigned September 8 to focus on her congressional campaign in an open southern Arizona seat.

