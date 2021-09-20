Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rep. Lieberman resigns to run for governor (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times September 20, 2021

Rep. Aaron Lieberman announced Monday he is resigning from the state House of Representatives to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. 

