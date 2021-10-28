Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brnovich argues feds did not properly vet Covid vaccines (access required)

Brnovich argues feds did not properly vet Covid vaccines (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services October 28, 2021

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is opening a new front in his legal battle with the Biden administration over mandates for some people to get vaccinated, raising questions about whether they have been properly tested for safety. In fact, he contends that what Arizonans are being offered has not even gotten final approval despite publicity to the ...

