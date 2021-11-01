Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Townsend to lead Senate government committee (access required)

Townsend to lead Senate government committee (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times November 1, 2021

One of the Legislature’s most vocal champions of the partisan Senate audit and a supporter of efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Arizona has been named the chairwoman of the Senate Government Committee.

Issue:

