Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / New leadership at Arizona Capitol Times (access required)

New leadership at Arizona Capitol Times (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Reports Staff December 2, 2021

Arizona News Service announced its new leadership team to manage the Arizona Capitol Times and its sister publications and products.  

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In Their Words: Art Hamiton (access required)

There are no gratuitous fights . . . every fight costs you something. And the other thing I learned was you need to know who you’re fighting because the people whose names are on the bill are some of the people who are really, really, really trying to get something done.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */