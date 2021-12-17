Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Classroom cameras spur Lake challengers (access required)

Classroom cameras spur Lake challengers (access required)

By: Nick Phillips December 17, 2021

A proposal to put cameras in public school classrooms has stirred two Republican candidates for governor to go on the offensive against the front-runner, providing a preview of battles to come in the primary race. 

