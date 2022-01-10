Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey plots $1 billion water plan, few details in final State of the State address (access required)

Ducey plots $1 billion water plan, few details in final State of the State address (access required)

By: Nick Phillips January 10, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey touted his accomplishments and outlined a legislative agenda that includes action on water issues, education, border security and infrastructure in his eighth and final State of the State address on Monday. “The state of our state is strong,” Ducey said. But he added: “The job isn’t done.”  Plans announced on Monday include launching ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

AZ response to Covid surge may be too late (access required)

Fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, surging Covid cases in Arizona have inspired another round of fractured, largely uncoordinated reactions around the state.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */