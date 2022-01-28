Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / agencies / Ducey summer camp program preps plans (access required)

Ducey summer camp program preps plans (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times January 28, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office is gearing up to release an application form for schools or other community organizations that’s aimed at helping kids catch-up from Covid impacts. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cyber Ninjas records in local data center may expire at month’s end (access required)

During a Maricopa County Superior Court hearing Tuesday, Senate attorney Kory Langhofer told Judge Michael Kemp a Phoenix-area data center likely holds court-ordered information on the Cyber Ninjas audit.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */