Home / Opinion / Commentary / How the FDA made me move to Italy to save my daughter’s life (access required)

How the FDA made me move to Italy to save my daughter’s life (access required)

By: Guest Opinion February 11, 2022

In March of 2020, my family got the news that would forever change all of our lives: My daughter Olivia, who was almost 2 years old, was first diagnosed with a highly progressive and rare genetic brain disease. Her sister, Keira, would be diagnosed with the same disease three months later. Incredibly, though a treatment ...

