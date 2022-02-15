Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign (access required)

County Attorney Adel says she has no plan to resign (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2022

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Tuesday that she is not planning to resign even though senior county prosecutors have formally asked her to, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency. A letter sent Monday by the chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ...

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

