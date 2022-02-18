Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
School protest measure gets Senate panel OK (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times February 18, 2022

A bill intending to protect the right of “peaceful protestors” to protest at school board meetings passed out of committee this week, though Democrats raised concerns about vague wording and liability.  Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita’s SB1617 would keep schools and school districts from kicking “peaceful protestors” out of a governing board meeting or other school-related meeting after ...

