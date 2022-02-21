Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Feds donate leftover border wall materials to Texas (access required)

By: The Associated Press February 21, 2022

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state's plan to build its own wall.  The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said ...

