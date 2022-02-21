Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / GOP lawmakers target municipal minimum wage limits (access required)

GOP lawmakers target municipal minimum wage limits (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 21, 2022

Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the decision of voters in some cities to set their own minimum wage.  Legislation awaiting House action this week asks voters in November to declare that the regulation of employee benefits, including wages "is of statewide concern.'' HCR 2031 also would say that not just ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

House kicks nixing algebra as requisite to Senate (access required)

Republican lawmakers are moving to let voters throughout the state override the decision of voters in some cities to set their own minimum wage.  Legislation ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */