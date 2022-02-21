Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Senate OKs raise to AEL (access required)

Senate OKs raise to AEL (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 21, 2022

The Senate mustered enough votes today to sidestep massive cuts to public school funding.  After several weeks of inaction, the Senate passed legislation 23-6 to raise a spending cap on school monies that would have prevented Arizona schools from accessing more than $1 billion the Legislature allocated to them last summer.   The resolution to raise the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate panel moves bill to create Lt. Governor (access required)

A Senate committee voted Thursday to approve bipartisan legislation that will let voters decide if they want to establish a Lieutenant Governor in Arizona.  

/* code for tag simpli.fi */