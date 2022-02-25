Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bowers says water prices will likely rise highest for new residents (access required)

Bowers says water prices will likely rise highest for new residents (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 25, 2022

The state is moving to create a new agency to search for and finance the water Arizona will need if it hopes to support the current population and grow into the future.  But Arizonans, particularly those who plan to move here in the future, should be prepared to pay more -- possibly a lot more -- ...

