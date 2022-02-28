Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Republican Party asks Supreme Court to nullify early voting (access required)

Republican Party asks Supreme Court to nullify early voting (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 28, 2022

The Arizona Republican Party is trying to kill the method of voting preferred by more than 80% of state residents.  Legal papers filed Friday ask the Arizona Supreme Court to conclude that there is nothing in the state constitution to allow for early voting. Attorney Alexander Kolodin told Capitol Media Services the only form of voting specifically ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate approves film-industry tax credits (access required)

The Arizona Republican Party is trying to kill the method of voting preferred by more than 80% of state residents.  Legal papers filed Friday ask ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */