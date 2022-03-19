Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Dead election bill to get hearing in Senate (access required)

Dead election bill to get hearing in Senate (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 19, 2022

A Republican lawmaker is finally going to get a chance to try to sell colleagues on his idea of killing early voting and requiring all ballots to be hand counted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey, lawmakers work on flat-tax proposal (access required)

Key Republican lawmakers and Gov. Doug Ducey are moving to undermine the scheduled public vote on last year's $1.9 billion tax cut.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */