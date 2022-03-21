Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance (access required)

Prosecutor in Phoenix quits amid criticism of performance (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2022

The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning from the elected post amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitation expired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law (access required)

A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */