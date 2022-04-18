Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate passes 'parental rights' bills' (access required)

Senate passes 'parental rights' bills' (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 18, 2022

State senators voted Monday to allow parents to sue teachers and other government officials if they "usurp'' their "fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.''

