Vanessa Hayden, who works at Isaacson Law Firm, moved from Southern California to Arizona to attend the Scottsdale Culinary Institute and pursue a career in the culinary arts. After she graduated from Scottsdale Culinary Institute, she worked as a pastry chef for Arizona Catering and traveled as a tour caterer for the band N’Sync on their PopOdyssey concert tour. In addition, Vanessa has catered for dozens of musical acts throughout Arizona.

Vanessa joined Isaacson Law Firm in July 2003 and is proud to be part of a long-standing, prestigious advocacy organization. She has taken great joy in supporting a diverse group of clients and issues over the past 19-plus years. When she is not working, Vanessa enjoys hiking, kickboxing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her 16-year-old son.