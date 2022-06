Austin Davis is a 22-year-old poet, activist, and homeless outreach organizer. Davis is the founder of AZ Hugs For the Houseless, Arizona Jews For Justice’s homeless outreach program. Davis is also the author of “Lotus & The Apocalypse,” a poetry novella that explores his experiences with mental health. Above all else, with his work on the streets and on the page, Davis aims to spread love, foster togetherness, and mobilize our community in the pursuit of peace and progression.