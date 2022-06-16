Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Bill would aim to offer marijuana buyers what they want (access required)

Bill would aim to offer marijuana buyers what they want (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 16, 2022

State lawmakers are moving to ensure that marijuana buyers are getting what they asked for -- and not the things they don't want.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge will decide if rules will be in place to run elections (access required)

A judge will decide this coming week whether there will be any rules in place to run this year's elections or whether there will be, as an attorney for the governor fears, “chaos” at the polls.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */