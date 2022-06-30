Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Legal status of abortions remains unresolved (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services June 30, 2022

The question of whether some or all abortions are currently legal in Arizona  and for how long - remains unresolved as the issue goes to judges here.
