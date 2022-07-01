Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: state's care of inmates is inadequate (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 1, 2022

The care provided by the state at prison is "plainly grossly inadequate'' and state officials are acting "with deliberate indifference'' to the substantial risk of harm to inmates, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
