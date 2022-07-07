Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Votes on political commercials, election protections likely in November (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 7, 2022

Arizona voters are likely to get a chance to vote in November to bring an end to political commercials by anonymous special interest groups, reverse changes in election laws approved by Republican legislators and provide new protections for themselves against medical and other debt.
Tags: , , , , ,

