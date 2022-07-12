Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Court upholds Arizona prisons’ ban on explicit materials for inmates (access required)

Court upholds Arizona prisons’ ban on explicit materials for inmates (access required)

By: Neetish Basnet Cronkite News Service July 12, 2022

A federal appeals court Friday upheld the Arizona prison system’s ban on sexually explicit material for inmates, rejecting claims by a censored prison magazine publisher that the policy violates the First Amendment.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */