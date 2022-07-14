Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
988 is new mental health crisis number

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 14, 2022

A new mental health crisis hotline number, 988, launches around the country on July 16, and people who operate Arizona’s existing crisis system say the state is well-positioned to handle the change and anticipated uptick in calls. 
