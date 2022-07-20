Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding touts bipartisan budget, water deal, among biggest accomplishments (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times July 20, 2022

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, is pleased that what he called the "first true bipartisan budget since Governor Napolitano" was passed by state lawmakers last session. He also is happy that a historic water deal was approved, along with tribal gaming and a special session was held on wildfires during his last two years as House minority leader. the first true bipartisan budget since Governor Napolitano. We passed a historic water deal, tribal gaming was something that also happened during this time ... there was a special session on wildfires, and we were able to negotiate $90 million in ARPA funding to provide direct assistance to Arizona nonprofit organizations to support the community. 
