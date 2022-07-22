Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / In Peoria, Ducey and Pence stump for Karrin Taylor Robson  (access required)

In Peoria, Ducey and Pence stump for Karrin Taylor Robson  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times July 22, 2022

Primary campaign season was in full swing on Friday and a pair of dueling rallies threw into stark contrast some of the choices voters have in the Aug. 2 election. 
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey shares accomplishments of session (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey said the Educational Savings Accounts that were approved last session were among the legislation he is most proud of from the last session.