Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Taylor Robson faces criticism for private flights  (access required)

Taylor Robson faces criticism for private flights  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times July 28, 2022

GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is catching flack and will have to write a few more checks following questions about her use of private and state-owned planes on the campaign trail.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Trump, Prescott Valley, Lake, Masters

In Peoria, Ducey and Pence stump for Karrin Taylor Robson  (access required)

Primary campaign season was in full swing on Friday and a pair of dueling rallies threw into stark contrast some of the choices voters have in the Aug. 2 election. 