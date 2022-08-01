Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal prosecutor's office will closely watch Tuesday's election (access required)

Federal prosecutor’s office will closely watch Tuesday’s election (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 1, 2022

The top federal prosecutor in Arizona says his office will be watching Tuesday's election to ensure there are no violations of the right of individuals to vote.
