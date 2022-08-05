Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dems change some tax provisions as they ready economic bill (access required)

By: Alan Fram Associated Press August 5, 2022

Democrats pared part of their proposed minimum tax on huge corporations and made other changes in their giant economic bill, after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. said she would not support it otherwise, as they drove toward delivering a campaign-season victory to President Joe Biden on his domestic agenda.
