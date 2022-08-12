Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps (access required)

Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press August 12, 2022

Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Bowers, Trump

Speaker Bowers has no regrets over his loss (access required)

Arizona voters relegated House Speaker Rusty Bowers to the history books after the conservative Republican crossed former President Donald Trump and refused to back his unsupported claims that he lost in 2020 because of fraud. 