Home / Recent news / Lawsuit challenges law requiring cancellation of suspected non-citizens (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 22, 2022

A new lawsuit is challenging a law set to take effect next month, which would require county recorders to cancel the voter registration of anyone they have a "reason to believe'' is not a U.S. citizen.
