Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 1, 2022

Two women from southwestern Arizona who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election are seeking a delay in their scheduled sentencing in Yuma on Thursday because one of their lawyers had a death in the family.
