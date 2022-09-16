Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Schumer sending $15M to Dems, Kelly gets $1M (access required)

Schumer sending $15M to Dems, Kelly gets $1M (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 16, 2022

In a show of support for keeping a Democratic Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is transferring $15 million from his campaign account to his party's candidates, incumbents and political committee for the fall election, including U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. 
