Court of Appeals agrees to expedite consideration of Lake’s claims that election was flawed (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 10, 2023

The Arizona Court of Appeals has agreed to expedite consideration of Kari Lake's claims that the 2022 election was flawed. But none of that means the judges are going to give her what she wants: either to be installed as governor or require a new election in the state's largest county.
