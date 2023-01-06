Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Hobbs creates bipartisan panel to study election system (access required)

Hobbs creates bipartisan panel to study election system (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 6, 2023

Seeking to restore public confidence, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday created a bipartisan panel to study the state's election system and recommend changes.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Education funding, election issues expected to be among most contentious issues in session (access required)

The 2023 legislative session is being brought to you by the letter E. As in education funding and election issues. These promise to be among the most contentious issues as lawmakers return to the Capitol on Monday.