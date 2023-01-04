Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals to consider Lake's bid to overturn election results (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 4, 2023

The state Court of Appeals will consider later this month whether to expedite a bid by Kari Lake to overturn the results of the gubernatorial election she lost by more than 17,000 votes.
