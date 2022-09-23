Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Pima County judge lifts injunction on pre-statehood abortion ban (access required)

Pima County judge lifts injunction on pre-statehood abortion ban (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 23, 2022

A Pima County Superior Court judge lifted an injunction on Arizona’s near-complete territorial era abortion ban.  “The court finds that because the legal basis entered for the judgment entered in 1973 has now been overruled, it must vacate the judgment in its entirety,” Judge Kellie Johnson wrote in her ruling.  Uncertainty has loomed over what, if any, abortion services ...
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Twitter, social media, Gunnigle, posts, Republicans

Do past social media posts sway voters? (access required)

Unsavory comments from the pasts of political candidates are often dredged up during the campaign season, but Republican consultants say voters don’t necessarily care. 