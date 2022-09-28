Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 28, 2022

Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Wednesday asked a Pima County judge to keep in place an order she issued last Friday that lifted an injunction against Arizona’s near-total abortion ban that dates to 1864. It came in response to a plea from Planned Parenthood asking the judge to temporarily stay the order while the case heads to appeal.  
