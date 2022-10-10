Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Whetstone locals mixed on seeing border shipping containers (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 10, 2022

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers that were erected to serve as barriers at the Mexico border.
