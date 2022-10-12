Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds (access required)

Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press October 12, 2022

Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no (access required)

Officials in a southeastern Arizona county were prepared to move ahead with a plan to hand count all ballots in November's election alongside the normal machine count on Tuesday, but at the last minute the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.