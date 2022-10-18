Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year (access required)

By: Seung Min Kim Associated Press October 18, 2022

President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law — in a speech designed to energize his party's voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
